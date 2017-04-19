KLNB Paragon lands Maryland contracts 

Share this: Email

Commercial real estate firm KLNB, via its property management wing KLNB Paragon, announced management contracts for 12 retail, office and industrial properties including eight in Maryland. The combined properties totaled 650,000 square feet of space. The contracts were all signed in the past year. The properties in Maryland include a 20,000-square-foot warehouse in Capitol Heights, a ...