Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – April 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2017

Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure, Search and seizure: The odor of marijuana alone, emanating from a vehicle with multiple occupants during a traffic stop, did not give rise to reasonable articulable suspicion that the vehicle’s occupants were armed and dangerous and subject to frisk and, therefore, the Court of Appeals reversed the circuit court judgment denying ...

