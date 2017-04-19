Lenny’s leaving Baltimore’s Corned Beef Row

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Lenny’s Delicatessen is leaving Baltimore’s famed Corned Beef Row on Lombard Street. The nearby Helping Up Mission is taking over the lease on the building while its existing facility undergoes a $2.6 million renovation. Lenny’s, which opened its location on Lombard Street in 1991, now will focus on running its other locations in Owings Mills and ...