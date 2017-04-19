Quantcast

Lenny’s leaving Baltimore’s Corned Beef Row

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 19, 2017

Lenny’s Delicatessen is leaving Baltimore’s famed Corned Beef Row on Lombard Street. The nearby Helping Up Mission is taking over the lease on the building while its existing facility undergoes a $2.6 million renovation. Lenny’s, which opened its location on Lombard Street in 1991, now will focus on running its other locations in Owings Mills and ...

