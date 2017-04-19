Quantcast

Investigation underway into Army chopper crash; victim ID’d

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor April 19, 2017

LEONARDTOWN — Army investigators have arrived at the scene of a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Maryland that left one crew member dead and two injured. The U.S. Army Military District of Washington said in a statement Tuesday night that investigators arrived earlier in the day to begin looking into the cause of the crash. The helicopter ...

