Quantcast

Williamsport man sentenced for setting parents’ house ablaze

By: Associated Press April 19, 2017

WILLIAMSPORT — A county circuit court in Maryland sentenced a veteran who burned his parents' house down to 18 months in jail and recommended participation in an alternative program to incarceration. The Herald Mail reports 58-year-old David Edward Carr pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree arson in Washington County Circuit Court. He was given a five-year prison ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo