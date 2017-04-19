Quantcast

Hyattsville votes to become ‘sanctuary city’

By: Associated Press April 19, 2017

HYATTSVILLE — A city council in the Maryland suburbs of Washington has voted to become a "sanctuary city." Media outlets report that the Hyattsville City Council voted 8-2 on Monday night to adopt an ordinance that bars local officials from enforcing federal immigration laws. The vote comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo