Princess Anne Police arrest 2 in Trump/Szeliga billboard fire

By: Associated Press April 19, 2017

PRINCESS ANNE — Officials have charged two women from the Baltimore area in connection with the burning of a billboard promoting President Donald Trump. The Baltimore Sun reports 19-year-olds Joy Shuford and D'Asia Perry face multiple charges after a billboard in Princess Anne was set fire early Friday morning. Officials say charges being filed include arson, ...

