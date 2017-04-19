Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Special session for cannabis? Busch says we just finished one

Busch, Miller appear to still be apart on whether to push for one

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 19, 2017

Prospects of a special session on medical cannabis licenses continue to be dim as the leaders of the House and Senate have yet to agree to a bill or even sit down and talk.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo