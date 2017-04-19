Quantcast

O’Reilly out at Fox News Channel, still denies allegations

By: Associated Press David Bauder April 19, 2017

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel's parent company fired Bill O'Reilly on Wednesday following an investigation into harassment allegations, bringing a stunning end to cable news' most popular program and one that came to define the bravado of his network over 20 years. O'Reilly lost his job on the same day he was photographed in Rome ...

