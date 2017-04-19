Quantcast

Target of online trolls suing neo-Nazi website’s publisher

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman April 19, 2017

  A Montana real estate agent sued the founder of a neo-Nazi website on Tuesday, saying the publisher orchestrated an anti-Semitic "campaign of terror" that bombarded the woman and her family with hateful messages from anonymous internet trolls. The barrage of emails, phone calls, texts and social media comments threatened and harassed Tanya Gersh and her family ...

