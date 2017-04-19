Terry Cunningham | AmeriHealth

Volunteers of America Chesapeake announced that Terrence “Terry” Cunningham has joined its board of directors.

Cunningham brings with him extensive knowledge of the fields of health care and finance, having worked for more than 30 years in the health care industry. He currently serves as finance director of AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia, Inc., a Washington-based Medicaid managed care organization with more than 100,000 members. Before joining AmeriHealth Caritas, Cunningham spent time as director of medical economics for a large publicly held health insurer, chief financial officer of a not-for-profit acute care hospital and chief financial officer for a for-profit Medicaid managed care organization.

