The Daily Record launches Reader Rankings Awards

What’s the best hospital in Maryland? Wealth management provider? Civil litigation firm? Everyone has their own opinion – and we want to hear yours.

The Daily Record is launching its 2017 Reader Rankings Awards, an online survey seeking the best of the best in 10 categories, ranging from real estate to higher education. Each category includes more specific sub-categories, including best golf course, best legal recruiter and best cybersecurity firm.

The Daily Record, through its day-to-day news, event and special product coverage across the state, spotlights thousands of businesses each year, according to Publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner. “Reader Rankings gives our audience the chance to spotlight their favorite businesses,” she said.

Each survey question includes a blank space to add a write-in nominee.

“Our lists are by no means definitive,” Fischer-Huettner said. “We want to grow the number of nominees over time.”

Survey responses and nominations are due by May 17. Winners will be honored at an event in July.

To complete the survey, go to TheDailyRecord.com/Reader-Rankings-2017. Participants do not have to answer all of the survey questions in order to complete it.

Each year, The Daily Record recognizes outstanding legal and business professionals through a variety of awards, including Maryland’s Top 100 Women, Influential Marylander and Innovators of the Year. Visit TheDailyRecord.com/Events to learn more.