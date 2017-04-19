Lord & Taylor claims $112K in costs from White Flint Mall case

Share this: Email

Lord & Taylor LLC is seeking more than $100,000 in costs from the owner of White Flint Mall nearly two years after a jury awarded the department store $31 million in its breach of contract lawsuit. The lawsuit stemmed from Lerner Enterprises LLC's five-year-old plan to redevelop White Flint Mall into an open-air shopping center along Rockville Pike. Lord ...