4th Circuit upholds $23M verdict for estate of Rockville developer

Rockville developer Bresler's estate pursued claim

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 20, 2017

U.S. appeals court upholds $23 million award to Rockville developer’s estate and against firm that breached deal to lend money for his life-insurance policies.

