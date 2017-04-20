Quantcast

Police: Woman who collapsed in Baltimore jail cell has died

By: Associated Press April 20, 2017

Baltimore police say that a woman who collapsed in a Baltimore jail cell following a medical emergency has died. The woman suffered an illness after being arrested for a misdemeanor warrant from Calvert County earlier this month. She was identified as 52-year-old Kim Doreen Chase. Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said after Chase was arrested officers took her ...

