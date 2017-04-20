Sagamore Spirit Distillery toasted as big step for Port Covington

Share this: Email

Sagamore Spirit’s waterfront distillery, which opens to the public Friday, represents the next step in the evolution of Port Covington from forgotten peninsula to Baltimore’s new front door, officials say. The campus is visible from Interstate 95, proudly announced by the distillery's 120-foot high water tower, which holds limestone-filtered water from Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s ...