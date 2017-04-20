Quantcast

Sagamore Spirit Distillery toasted as big step for Port Covington

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 20, 2017

Sagamore Spirit’s waterfront distillery, which opens to the public Friday, represents the next step in the evolution of Port Covington from forgotten peninsula to Baltimore’s new front door, officials say. The campus is visible from Interstate 95, proudly announced by the distillery's 120-foot high water tower, which holds limestone-filtered water from Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s ...

