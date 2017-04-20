Quantcast

Baltimore setting up oversight of police under Obama decree

By: Associated Press April 20, 2017

Baltimore is moving ahead with police reforms mandated by an agreement with the Justice Department under President Barack Obama. Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Thursday's launch of a website that outlines the process. The next step is to choose residents of the city for a new police oversight committee. A federal judge recently approved the agreement, despite objections ...

