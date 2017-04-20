Quantcast

COKIE JOE GOPSHES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Howard County convicted appellant, Cokie Joe Gopshes, of theft over $100,000, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. After merging the two offenses for sentencing purposes, the court sentenced Gopshes to fifteen years of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo