Hogan cancels schedule after father’s stroke

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 20, 2017

Gov. Larry Hogan has cancelled his schedule for Thursday after receiving news that his father's health has taken a turn for the worse. "I can confirm that Gov. Hogan's father suffered a massive stroke over the Easter weekend and since than has been receiving medical care," said Douglass Mayer, a Hogan spokesman. "Since then, his father's ...

