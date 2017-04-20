Quantcast

In death, Hernandez’s murder conviction likely to be tossed

First-degree murder convictions in Mass. trigger automatic appeal

By: Associated Press Bob Salsberg April 20, 2017

BOSTON — In death, Aaron Hernandez may not be a guilty man in the eyes of the law. Under a long-standing Massachusetts legal principle, courts customarily vacate the convictions of defendants who die before their appeals are heard. Hernandez, a former NFL star, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2013 murder of Odin ...

