Officials: Woman burned after computer battery explodes

By: Associated Press April 20, 2017

CENTREVILLE — Fire officials say a woman suffered superficial burns after a computer battery exploded and caught fire at an office building in Queen Anne's County. The Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a notice of investigation that a 58-year-old women suffered superficial burns to her face and upper body after a lithium battery ...

