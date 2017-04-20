Quantcast

Rescued seal recovering at National Aquarium in Baltimore

By: Associated Press April 20, 2017

BALTIMORE (AP) — A harbor seal that accidentally traveled 12 miles into central Delaware and stranded himself in mud has been rescued and is recovering at the National Aquarium in Baltimore. The seal, called Phil, was rescued last week after swimming up a river and then into an area with little water. Aquarium officials said Wednesday ...

