Funeral services announced for fallen Maryland soldier

By: Associated Press April 20, 2017

EDGEWOOD — Funeral services have been set for the Army staff sergeant from Harford County who was killed earlier this month in Afghanistan. A visitation for Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar of Edgewood will be held at an Abingdon funeral home on May 8. A funeral Mass will be celebrated the following day at St. Francis ...

