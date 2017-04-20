Quantcast

Md. Prepaid College Trust enrollment period ends Monday

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2017

This is the last week for Maryland residents to enroll in the Maryland Prepaid College Trust at the current prices as enrollment officially closes to new enrollees on Monday. The Maryland Prepaid College Trust is one of two 529 college savings plans administered by Maryland 529, an independent State agency that gives families an opportunity to lock ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo