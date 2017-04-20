Quantcast

Md.’s Radio One expands with 2 station acquisitions

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2017

Silver Spring-based Radio One, the largest urban radio broadcaster in the country, expanded its hold in the Washington and Richmond, Virginia markets with purchase of two stations from Red Zebra Broadcastings, company officials announced Thursday. Radio One bought WMMJ-FM 102.3 (Majic 102.3), a Washington urban adult contemporary station, which will simulcast on 92.7 FM to grow ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo