TEDCO to offer gap funds for startups between stages

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter April 20, 2017

The Maryland Technology Development Corporation will now help fund startups between the seed phase and the venture capital phase with a new Gap Investment Fund program. The money come from $1 million included in the state’s budget for the 2018 fiscal year. “What we find, is there is a gap between the two funds that when companies can’t ...

