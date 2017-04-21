Quantcast

Harford Road bridge in Baltimore reopens after water main break

By: Associated Press April 21, 2017

Public works officials say the Harford Road bridge has reopened after it closed after a water main break. Baltimore Department of Public Works spokesman Kurt Kocher says the bridge had been closed in both directions after a water main break under the deck Thursday. He says the closure was expected to slow down traffic during the rush hour. Kocher ...

