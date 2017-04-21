Quantcast

27 seek coming Md. Court of Special Appeals vacancy

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 21, 2017

Seven judges and 20 attorneys are vying for a seat on Maryland’s intermediate appellate court that will become vacant on May 5.

