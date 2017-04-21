Quantcast

Business owner pleads guilty to bribing Md. legislators

By: Associated Press April 21, 2017

GREENBELT — A Prince George's County liquor store and restaurant owner faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in a bribery conspiracy involving Maryland officials. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 61-year-old Young Jung Paig of Capitol Heights admitted that he provided bribes to state delegates in exchange for favorable action on legislation related ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo