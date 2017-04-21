Quantcast

Md. shed 7,200 jobs in March; jobless rate inches up

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2017

Maryland lost 7,200 jobs in March while the state's unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.3 percent for the month, federal officials reported today. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said that while public-sector jobs increased by 300 for March, the private sector lost 7,500 jobs. The BLS also revised downward Maryland’s preliminary jobs ...

