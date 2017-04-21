Quantcast

Hate crime charges dropped in Trump/Szeliga sign burning

By: Associated Press April 21, 2017

PRINCESS ANNE — Authorities have dropped hate crime and arson charges against two women from the Baltimore area in connection with the burning of a billboard promoting President Donald Trump. The Daily Times of Salisbury reports 19-year-olds Joy Shuford and D'Asia Perry appeared in Somerset County District Court Thursday, where second-degree arson charges against them were ...

