Peter M. Rubin | Allstate Leasing

Peter M. Rubin has been appointed president and chief operating officer of Allstate Leasing and of HRAC Finance. Allstate Leasing provides vehicle and equipment leasing for a variety of businesses throughout the continental United States and vehicle leasing for consumers in the Baltimore and surrounding mid-Atlantic area. HRAC Finance provides consumer loan financing primarily through home improvement and service companies with operations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Iowa.

Rubin joined MileOne in 2010 as vice president and general counsel of MileOne’s various automotive and finance operations. Over the subsequent five years, he helped to manage MileOne’s robust dealership acquisition activity and built what started as a small collections department into a comprehensive legal and compliance resource serving MileOne Automotive’s 73 dealerships located in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina.

Rubin received an undergraduate degree from Duke University in 1988 and a law degree in 1992 from University of Baltimore School of Law. After graduating from law school, he built a successful practice focusing on complex business litigation and professional negligence cases. In 2001, he transitioned out of private practice and established a boutique investment banking and private equity company. In 2005, Rubin co-founded Atlantic Capital Group (ACG), a private equity and real investment company.

