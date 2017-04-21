Quantcast

Judge remands Montgomery County stormwater tax credit case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 21, 2017

The denial of tax credits to most members of a homeowners' association in Montgomery County that manages its own stormwater runoff was remanded to an administrative appeal board Thursday where attorneys say they will argue the county construes too narrowly which property owners qualify for credit. Though all 23 members of Gaithersburg's Lindbergh Park Owners Association pay ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo