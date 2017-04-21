Russell Berger and Rajiv Goel | Offit Kurman

Russell Berger was promoted to chair of the Labor and Employment Practice Group and Rajiv Goel was promoted to chair of the Estates and Trusts Practice Group with Offit Kurman.

Berger was chosen to lead the labor and employment law attorneys because of his breadth of experience and quality of legal services.

Goel will lead the estates and trusts attorneys, improve their service offerings, and develop marketing initiatives for the practice group.

