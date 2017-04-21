Quantcast

Shore Bancshares reports $2.8M in 1Q net income 

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2017

Shore Bancshares Inc. reported net income of$2.8 million or $0.22 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2017, compared to net income of $2.495 million or $0.20 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2016, and net income of $2.46 million or $0.19 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2016. When comparing the first quarter of 2017 to the ...

