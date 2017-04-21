Quantcast

Topgolf hopes its mix of sport and entertainment draws new golfers

By: Tim Curtis April 21, 2017

A night at Topgolf feels a lot more like a night at the bowling alley than a day on the links or at the driving range. Groups of golfers reserve bays where equipment is already available and balls are dispensed from machines. They can track scores on one TV screen, right next to another screen playing ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo