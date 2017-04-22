Best Week, Worst Week: Plank Industries celebrates new distillery and Port Covington vision; Baltimore County Schools suddenly lose leader

Share this: Email

Plank Industries celebrated the opening of the Sagamore Spirit waterfront distillery and new depictions of redevelopment plans for Port Covington this week while the Baltimore County School System was rocked with the sudden resignation of its superintendent. Business writer Adam Bedar reported Monday that new renderings of Sagamore Development’s planned $5.5 billion redevelopment of Port Covington ...