Developers sue Howard County over publicly financed garage

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 24, 2017

A group of developers filed a lawsuit arguing the use of public financing to pay for a garage as part of Howard Hughes Corp.'s development in downtown Columbia provides the company an unfair advantage competing for office tenants. Corporate Office Properties Trust, Merritt Properties LLC, St. John Properties Inc. and Greenbaum Enterprises Inc. filed the suit ...

