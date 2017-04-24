Quantcast

Former Ravens LB Lewis to give keynote at Unsung Heroes banquet

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2017

Sparks-based spiced giant McCormick & Company, Inc., announced Monday that former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis will deliver the keynote address at the 77th Annual McCormick Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet May 1. A two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a 13-time Pro Bowl selection, Lewis is also the only player in NFL history with at least 40 ...

