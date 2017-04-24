Quantcast

Md. top court: Refusing breath test can cause non-driver’s license suspension

Md. high court says issue is if officer reasonably believes person was driving

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 24, 2017

The Motor Vehicle Administration can suspend licenses of drivers who refuse to take alcohol breath tests even if they were not actually driving the vehicles.

