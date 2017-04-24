Quantcast

Improving the software patent environment

By: Commentary: Kristin Nevins April 24, 2017

  Many technology companies have not embraced patent strategies for protecting their software-related inventions and instead have embraced the open-source ethos, which forgoes proprietorship and emphasizes decentralized, iterative collaboration between companies and individuals. While the open-source model can nurture innovation and creativity, it leaves many technology companies with few options to sell, license, or otherwise monetize the ...
To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo