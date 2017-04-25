Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2017
30. RIFKIN WEINER LIVINGSTON LLC
225 Duke of Gloucester Street
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410)-269-5066
www.rwllaw.com
Number of lawyers in Maryland: 30
Number of lawyers at partner level: 10
Number of female lawyers at partner level: 2
Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 1
Number of lawyers of counsel: 3
Number of associates: 20
Number of paralegals and support staff: 16
Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner
equivalent? Alan M. Rifkin
Other locations in Maryland: Baltimore and Bethesda
Information submitted by firm April 21, 2017, after publication of print edition. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.