Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2017

30. RIFKIN WEINER LIVINGSTON LLC

225 Duke of Gloucester Street

Annapolis, MD 21401

(410)-269-5066

www.rwllaw.com

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 30

Number of lawyers at partner level: 10

Number of female lawyers at partner level: 2

Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 1

Number of lawyers of counsel: 3

Number of associates: 20

Number of paralegals and support staff: 16

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner

equivalent? Alan M. Rifkin

Other locations in Maryland: Baltimore and Bethesda

Information submitted by firm April 21, 2017, after publication of print edition. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.