4th Circuit saves Baltimorean from deportation, rules attorney ineffective

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 25, 2017

A federal appeals court has saved a Jamaican national from deportation – at least for now – in ruling his attorney failed to realize and warn the Baltimore resident that pleading guilty to trafficking in counterfeit goods would likely result in his ouster from the United States. In its 3-0 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ...

