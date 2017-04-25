Esra Martin | Gaudreau

Esra Martin, AIA, LEED AP has been promoted to senior associate at Gaudreau Inc. Since joining the firm in 2015, Martin has distinguished herself with her talents on numerous new and prospective projects including the Hoffberger Science Building Masterplan and Addition at Goucher College and the UMMS/City of Havre de Grace Revitalization Masterplan. Her experience and knowledge of mixed-use projects is contributing to new opportunities for the firm.

