Harford Co. jury awards $1.2M in rear-end collision

A Harford County jury awarded more than $1.2 million in damages to a woman who injured her back in a rear-end collision in 2012. Jodi Glaser was awarded more than $220,000 in economic damages for past and future medical expenses and $900,000 in non-economic damages for for pain and suffering and loss of consortium. The non-economic ...