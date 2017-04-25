Jannine B. Hayes | Knott Realty Group

Jannine B. Hayes, commercial leasing representative for Knott Realty Group, has been named co-chair of the NAIOP Maryland Programs Committee. She will function in this capacity in partnership with Nicole Wilhelm Smith, Business Development Manager for ECS Mid-Atlantic’s Baltimore office.

The Programs Committee, which features eight members that support the efforts of the co-chairs, executes project tours, educational seminars or networking events that are held nearly every month throughout the year, including several members-only events. This includes choosing appropriate venues, interacting with catering groups and assisting in the marketing of the activities.

