JONATHAN MAGNESS, v. JAMES C. RICHARDSON, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2017

Administrative law -- Employment termination -- Exhaustion of remedies This is an appeal from the grant of summary judgment by the Circuit Court for Harford County. Appellants, having been informed that their jobs would be terminated by the Harford County Government Division of Environmental Services, filed an action against the County, an appellee, seeking declaratory and ...

