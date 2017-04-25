Quantcast

Judge blocks Trump order on sanctuary city funding

By: Associated Press Sudhiin Thanawala April 25, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked any attempt by the Trump administration to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials, saying the president has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending. U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the preliminary injunction in two lawsuits — one ...

