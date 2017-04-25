Keswick creates Center for Healthy Living

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Keswick Multi-Care Center will introduce plans for a new Center for Healthy Living at an event Thursday at 6 p.m. The center will be housed at the Bauernschmidt Building on Keswick’s campus, located in the Roland Park/Hampden area. The renovation of the building is currently in the design phase and will include more than 10,000 square ...