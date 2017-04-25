LAVON DEWAYNE CHISLEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Motion to admit evidence -- Medical records Appellant, Lavon Dewayne Chisley, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Charles County (Bragnuier, J.) of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault. At sentencing, on May 23, 2016, the court merged the convictions ...